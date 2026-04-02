Two former WWE Champions are set to tie the knot later this year in 2026. Former United States Champion Carmelo Hayes is currently engaged to former NXT Women's North American and TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan.

During Hayes' latest appearance on the Battleground Podcast, he was asked about his wedding planning with Jordan. Opening up in detail, Hayes shared that the couple is set to get married later this year in Oct. 2026 (H/T Fightful).

“It’s going good,” Hayes said. “Kelani’s handling a lot of it. She’s on top of it, and I’m giving my two cents when warranted. A lot of people thought that we already got married. I guess that was the big thing. But the wedding is in October, everybody. Those were engagement photos (that were circulating on social media), and I’m super excited, and we’re halfway there, really.”

Hayes is currently one of the top stars on the WWE SmackDown roster. A former champion, he recently lost his United States Championship to Sami Zayn, who is now scheduled to defend the title against Trick Williams at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Carmelo Hayes breaks silence following WWE US Title loss

Just days after losing his WWE United States title to Sami Zayn, Carmelo Hayes addressed his loss on social media and broke his silence.

“98 Days 9 Defenses 9 Match of the nights 5 Countries Numbers Don’t Lie and Melo Don’t Miss All Star run, Follow that. [Darts target emoji] US A Champion Of The World,” Hayes wrote.

His fiancée Jordan also recently suffered a loss against Jaida Parker on the Mar. 31, episode of WWE NXT.