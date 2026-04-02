The Golden State Warriors slumped to a 127-113 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center in the absence of Stephen Curry. However, the Warriors talisman still found a way to garner attention, showing his support for the Golden State Valkyries during the game.

Steph was seen wearing a number 30 Valkyries jersey, proudly showing off the franchise’s purple shirt on the sidelines. Curry’s excitement grew further when he saw teammate and fellow absentee Gary Payton II also wearing a Valkyries shirt, per a post on X by 95.7 The Game.

Steph’s reaction when he saw GP2 is also rocking a @valkyries jersey 😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PdpipfxG7t — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 2, 2026

In the clip, Curry can be seen strolling around on the court during an interval. He then ran into Payton, who quickly unzipped his hoodie to show his shirt to Steph.

In response, Curry animatedly pointed to Payton’s jersey before showing off his own. While Curry sat out of the game due to a knee injury and is expected to return for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, Payton II was listed as questionable also due to a knee problem, but ended up sitting out.

That was hardly the extent of the Warriors’ injury trouble, with the likes of Quinten Post, Gui Santos, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton all ruled out of the game. That is in addition to Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Al Horford, all dealing with more serious injuries.

The Warriors undoubtedly struggled in the absence of so many stars, with Victor Wembanyama taking charge early and never easing up. Wemby finished with a game-high 41 points and also had 18 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, going a whopping 16-22 from the field while converting seven of his eight free throws.

Such was Wembanyama’s scoring dominance that the next-highest scorers with the Spurs were Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle, who both had 15 points each. For the Warriors, Nate Williams was the top scorer with just 18 points, while LJ Cryer and Ömer Yurtseven had 17 each.