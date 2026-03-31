In essence, he celebrated Gervin for setting the tone.

“Yeah, the ‘Iceman,’ ’’ Jones said when Gervin’s name was mentioned. ‘‘George Gervin was a pioneer for basketball. Obviously, not only for [the Spurs] but the entire NBA, as well. He pushed the envelope in so many ways.”

‘‘I think that as long as the ‘Iceman’ nickname isn’t disrespected and it’s kept as a sign of respect to George Gervin . . . you know, it’s a new era, a new generation. Names can keep flying around like that.

In the process, Jones said he will give Williams some leeway just as long as Gervin isn't forgotten.

‘‘I like Caleb a lot. He had a great year this year, and the ‘Iceman’ nickname was really cool. I support that, as well, but as long as there’s the respect that George Gervin deserves with it.’’

Gervin was a standout in the ABA with the Spurs in the 1970s. He would go on to play for the Bulls for one season, 1985-86.