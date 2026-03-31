Who would have thought the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears would be at odds? That is the case when it comes to who should own the nickname “Iceman”, George Gervin or Caleb Williams?
This saga comes on the heels of Williams wanting to trademark the name “Iceman”. All of which stemmed from Williams' heroics against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Game in January.
However, Bulls guard and former San Antonio Spur Tre Jones has staked his position in favor of the original “Iceman” George Gervin, per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times.
In essence, he celebrated Gervin for setting the tone.
“Yeah, the ‘Iceman,’ ’’ Jones said when Gervin’s name was mentioned. ‘‘George Gervin was a pioneer for basketball. Obviously, not only for [the Spurs] but the entire NBA, as well. He pushed the envelope in so many ways.”
‘‘I think that as long as the ‘Iceman’ nickname isn’t disrespected and it’s kept as a sign of respect to George Gervin . . . you know, it’s a new era, a new generation. Names can keep flying around like that.
In the process, Jones said he will give Williams some leeway just as long as Gervin isn't forgotten.
‘‘I like Caleb a lot. He had a great year this year, and the ‘Iceman’ nickname was really cool. I support that, as well, but as long as there’s the respect that George Gervin deserves with it.’’
Gervin was a standout in the ABA with the Spurs in the 1970s. He would go on to play for the Bulls for one season, 1985-86.