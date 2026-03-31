A historic season continues for Victor Wembanyama, who came close to setting a new pace for recording a double-double in a game when the San Antonio Spurs took on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

It did not take long for the Spurs to assert their dominance over the struggling Bulls in Frost Bank Center, especially with Wembanyama towering over his competition and putting together one of his best all-around performances of the season.

Wembanyama finished this game with a season-high 41 points and 16 rebounds, his 39th double-double of the season. The main reason this double-double was significant is that it took him eight minutes and 31 seconds of time on the court to achieve.

This marks the third-fastest double-double in the NBA's play-by-play era, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, behind only Boban Marjanovic (8:13) in 2017 and Jonas Valanciunas (8:08) in 2025. Wembanyama's double-double on Monday night came with 10:05 remaining on the game clock in the second quarter.

In 31 total minutes, Wembanyama made 17 of his 27 shot attempts en route to his 41-point outing, and he also added three blocks and one steal to his name.

The Spurs easily took down the Bulls with a 129-114, securing them their 57th win of the year, the franchise's most since winning 61 games during the 2016-17 season. When it comes to breaking down his performance, Wembanyama made it known that his main goal is to make the team better, regardless if that means he's a scorer or not.

“Just figuring out some stuff. Felt like I needed my offense to get back to a certain level, but that shouldn't be at the cost of a defense either,” Wembanyama said of his performance on Monday. “My goal is to get the best shot off for our team. It's okay if I don't get the ball.

“But when I do, I am going to score.”

And that he did on Monday night, pouring in 41 points, his first 40-point game since the very first game of the 2025-26 season, when Wembanyama had 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting and 15 rebounds in a 125-92 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

His 41-point outing against Chicago was Wembanyama's third-highest scoring game of his career and the seventh time overall that he has scored at least 40 points.

Aside from campaigning hard for the MVP award this season and continuing to add to his resume with feats and records, such as his recent double-double against the Bulls, Wembanyama remains focused on the Spurs' overall goal of winning in the playoffs.

Despite doubt surrounding this team's ability, given their lack of overall playoff experience, Wemby continues to dream big and is only focused on competing for a championship. That is why when it comes to looking ahead and needing to play whatever role is needed, the Spurs' star is prepared to win by any means necessary.

“I'll do whatever it takes.”