Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to their 10th straight victory after walloping the Golden State Warriors, 127-113, at Chase Center on Wednesday.

For the second consecutive game, Wembanyama tallied 41 points to carry the Spurs. He added 18 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, while shooting 16-of-22 from the field.

San Antonio has looked invincible in recent weeks, sending a strong message to the rest of the field heading into the playoffs. The Spurs are back in the postseason after a six-year drought.

There have been concerns that they are untested in the playoffs. The 22-year-old Wembanyama, however, was adamant that they're sticking to their game plan. It has worked well, after all.

“We don't have experience, right? Screw it,” said Wembanyama on ESPN.

“I mean, that's all we got, we're not going to play differently because (others say), ‘It should be this way.' We're still going to play 100% to try to win this championship. Screw it.”

"We don't have experience, right? Screw it." Wemby talks to @notthefakeSVP about the only thing the Spurs are lacking heading into the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Vjb9MrF6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2026

With his latest domination, Wembanyama became the first player since Bob McAdoo in 1974 to register back-to-back games with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Spurs, who secured homecourt advantage in the first round of the postseason, never trailed versus the Warriors and led by as much as 26 points.

Wembanyama recently argued that he deserves to be named MVP, and with his recent performances, it has become even more difficult not to vote for him.

He is looking to be the third player in team history to win the league's highest individual honor after David Robinson in 1995 and Tim Duncan in 2002 and 2003.