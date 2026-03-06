It was another monster day for Victor Wembanyama after he led the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. Following the win, Wembanyama matched a record previously held by Nikola Jokic, according to Stat Muse.

Career blocks: 573 — Wemby

573 — Jokic Joker has played in 627 more games. pic.twitter.com/zpkuDio7j3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 6, 2026

Wembanyama has already put himself on the map, being a monster on the boards and a force on defense. Partially because of him, the Spurs are contenders for the NBA Finals, ahead of schedule in the rebuilding process. His five blocks against the Pistons were another example of dominance on the defensive end, containing the Detroit offense.

Wembanyama remained a threat on the offensive end, also leading the Spurs with 38 points and 16 rebounds. His leadership, along with the strong play of De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, has revitalized the Spurs and helped put them in a position to contend with the best.

The win against the Pistons improved their record to 45-17, and they are currently in second place in the Western Conference. Wembanyama has dominated the NBA this season, taking that pivotal next step in his development. While much of the NBA continues to thrive on the offensive side of the ball, Wembanyama makes his mark on both ends of the floor.

For years, Jokic had that reputation. While he remains a threat, Wembanyama has officially joined him in the history books, and he did so in less time. Wembanyama is averaging three blocks per game. Although that's down from the 3.8 he averaged last season, his mark on defense has still remained strong. Wembanyama will get another chance to keep the momentum going as the Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers next, before a big showdown with the Houston Rockets on Sunday.