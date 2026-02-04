Set to start an NBA All-Star Game for the first time in his career, Victor Wembanyama received another league-wide honor. The 7-foot-5 generational talent is the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for January. It marks the second time Wemby has received the award since last season.

In 13 games during the month, the runner-up for the 2023-2024 Defensive Player of the Year recorded 132 rebounds, 29 blocks and 12 steals, becoming the only player in the West to record 100+ rebounds, 25+ and 10+ steals. His 2.2 blocks per game ranked third in the NBA while averaging just 27.7 minutes per game. With their anchor on the floor, Spurs opponents shot just 42.4% compared to 48.0% when he was off the floor.

For the season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 28.9 minutes. He ranks first in the NBA in blocks per game and fourth in the league in rebounding. Wemby has recorded three or more blocks in 16 games and has had at least one block and one steal in 22 contests.

Led by Wembanyama, the Spurs rank fourth in opponent field goal percentage at 45.6% and sixth in the NBA in opponent points per game, yielding 111.9. San Antonio is 27-11 when holding teams under 110 points and 23-7 when out-rebounding their opponent.

The unanimous 2023-'24 Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama earned his first All-Star nod last season. He was ineligible for what would have been his first Defensive Player of the Year trophy as he was easily leading the league in blocks when his season came to an end last February due to blood clots in his right shoulder. To start his third season, he won the West Player of the Week award for the second time in his young career. Now, he has another prestigious award to add to his mantle.