The company that Stephon Castle now keeps in NBA history following a 40 point, 12 rebound and 12 assist performance is ridiculous. And it's not lost on the young San Antonio Spurs star.

“Having a game like this is definitely a dream come true.”

"Having a game like this is definitely a dream come true…" ⬇️

-Stephon Castle following a night that statistically (40 points, 12 assists, & 12 rebounds in victory) is among the most impressive the #NBA has ever seen for a player his age.#Spurs #PorVida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/4Hfr8p5C3s — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) February 8, 2026

With his second career triple-double, Castle became just the ninth Spur to record multiple triple-doubles (teammate Victor Wembanyama has four), and that may be the least impressive aspect of a night that saw him post a new career high in the third quarter when he scored his 34th point of a 138-125 victory vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

“It felt good to just be out there, feel comfortable with every shot that I took, to see them go in,” the reigning Rookie of the Year said.

Castle joined Hall-of-Famer David Robinson as the only Spurs to record 40-point triple-doubles.

“Obviously, he's a big part of this franchise. What he did for this organization was great. So, just to hear my name even alongside his is special. I see him around the facility all the time. Talked to him a couple times. Great guy,” the former UConn star shared for “The Admiral.”

Stephon Castle takes in rare performance

Not yet 22 years old, Castle became the third-youngest player in NBA history to notch a 40-point triple-double, trailing only LeBron James and Luka Dončić. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 15/19, including 3/5 from the three-point range.

“I don't know. Maybe high school, maybe,” Castle responded when asked if he'd ever enjoyed a similar shooting night over his playing days.

“But yeah, it just felt good to be out there and pick my spots well, not having to really force anything, I feel like a lot of my buckets were either wide open or easy ones that I created for myself.”

Article Continues Below

The Spurs starting point joined Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times, as the only players who've totaled a 40-point triple-double while shooting at least 75% from the field. And at 21 years and 98 days old, Castle is now the youngest player in league history with 40-12-12 in a game. The legendary Oscar Robinson previously held the record at 22 years 33 days.

It's the kind of outing that necessitated an immediate team celebration.

“It feels good because if it was anybody else, I'd be the one hitting them with the towel,” Castle said of his teammates' swatting him with towels right after. “I feel like that's just the luxury of always cheering on your teammates, always being a great teammate. When it's your night, they'll cheer you on.”

The second-year Spur also led a blossoming Spurs tradition that Wembanyama has started after victories.

“That was my first time. Yeah, it was cool,” Castle said of banging a drum that is rolled onto mid court following the final buzzer.

“Not really. I kind of went based off the last couple I've seen,” the Covington, Georgia native responded when asked if Wemby provided any instructions on a ritual that started following a December 23 win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I thought I did decent? Yeah, I studied the tape a little bit,” Castle added.

It's the only thing about his night that could be described as just decent.