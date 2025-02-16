For those who've followed the early portion of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's career, his approach sticks out as much as, maybe more than, his skill set and size. Though NBA All-Star Weekend is anything but serious business around basketball circles, the phenom from France pays no mind to that.

“I don't need any more motivation.”

Wemby made that declaration after the Skills Challenge, from which he and Spurs teammate Chris Paul were disqualified after they prioritized time over actual skills. The reigning Rookie of the Year was responding to whether that decision added any extra desire to play well among the NBA's best during the All-Star Game.

Victor Wembanyama's All-Star focus on full display

Asked who he's looking forward to playing with during the actual game, Victor Wembanyama mentioned the man who has won three of the last four MVPs.

“You can't go wrong. Too many choices. I'm going to say I'm interested to see how [Nikola] Jokic plays. Everybody is a great player.”

To suspect that the Spurs' leading scorer singled out the Denver Nuggets big man in part because he wants to observe Jokic's approach is not a bad assumption. Wemby and Jokic join Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana Pacers standout Pascal Siakam, Houston Rockets big Alperen Sengun, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young on Charles Barkley’s “Chuck’s Global Stars” team.

“I’m definitely going to try to bring that energy,” the 7-foot-3 center says of the new four-squad tournament.

That includes prowess on the defensive end. Most All-Stars couldn't care less about that part of the floor on this particular weekend. Of course, those other All-Stars aren't leading the league in blocks.

“Yeah,” Wembanyama replied when asked if he'll play defense inside the Chase Center.

If last season's Defensive Player of the Year runner-up finishes atop the blocked shots leaders list, it would mark his second straight such title.

“We’ll see,” he wryly answered as to how many rejections he'll end up with in San Francisco, California.

Born and raised around Paris, France and a professional player in his native country before he came across, Wemby stepped on U.S. soil as a No. 1 overall draft pick with a perspective and understanding beyond his 19 years. Now 21, a unique mindset has only matured as he has.

“If it turns out like every other recent game, slow and just playing around, I hope I can bring that contrast of a single guy who goes crazy, dives on the ball, hustles every play.”

Look for the trend to continue when the league's best gather.

“I want to keep it professional,” the Spurs All-Star continued. “I wouldn’t mind a simpler format with more to lose, more stakes. But I’m very excited of course.”

The way Victor Wembanyama sees it, his pursuit of excellence shouldn't take a pause on a weekend filled with it around the NBA.