After a week in France, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are back in the United States to resume the regular season. The Spurs won the first of two contests vs. the Indiana Pacers in Paris by 30 points. They lost the second by 38 points.

It truly was a tale of two games.

“Give a lot of credit to Indiana. They came out with a lot of fight and dictated and the tempo,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said following the Pacers' victory.

From a record perspective, the Silver and Black arrive as they left: three games under .500.

From other perspectives, though, they took moments that will stay with them.

“The experience, in itself, of being here with the group of guys that we have has been a very good experience,” rookie guard Stephon Castle said.

“This has been an interesting trip,” 20-year veteran Chris Paul added. “Grateful for this opportunity. It's something different. It sort of broke up the monotony of the season.”

As you'd expect, the trip meant most to the player who essentially hails from Paris.

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama grateful for trip back home

From the Paris suburb of Le Chesnay, France, Wembanyama left home a year and a half ago as he embarked on life in the NBA. But, just another rookie he was not. A 19-year-old pro in his native country, Wemby arrived in the States as the most highly touted NBA prospect since LeBron James.

Returning home following a historic Rookie of the Year season represented a bit of a full circle moment for the now 21-year-old phenom.

“Before we even start taking questions, I just want to underline, this week was amazing,” Wembanyama said as he started his final press conference in Paris.

“Not even trying to get emotional, everybody made this week incredible. Everybody, that means even you guys,” he continued, alluding to the media. “Thank you for making that happen. All this contributes to making basketball better and me happy at the end of the day. So, thank you.”

Wembanyama returned home this past summer to represent France in the Summer Olympics. He led a national team that featured several NBA players to the Gold Medal game where they narrowly lost to Steph Curry's heroics and a U.S. squad that featured James and Kevin Durant.

In his first trip home since then, Wemby played tour guide. In between appearances, dedications, team meals, and of course, practices, he also found himself on the receiving end of a large amount of appreciation.

“I did my best to make the week special for my team, my family, my friends,” the top overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft said. “People still find ways to surprise me, to make things feel like it mattered to them and I mattered to them. It's priceless.”

Wemby and the Spurs now resume the grind of the rest of the regular season. As Wembanyama pushes forward, he does so with a renewed sense of where he just was — which is where he's been.