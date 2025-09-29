Victor Wembanyama is back, baby! After his 2024-25 season ended prematurely due to a blood clotting issue, the San Antonio Spurs star is ready to get back on the court. Jared Weiss reported that Wembanyama has been cleared by doctors to return to action.

“Spurs coach Mitch Johnson says Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared by both the Spurs and the NBA to return from the DVT that ended his prior season in February,” Weiss said.

Deep vein thrombosis is a serious issue that's plagued other NBA players in the past. Perhaps the most notable case was Miami Heat star Chris Bosh. In 2016, Bosh was forced to miss the entire season after a blood clot in his leg travelled to his lung, putting his life in danger. Bosh was eventually forced to retire from the NBA in 2019, never stepping foot on the court again after 2016.

In Wembanyama's case, the Spurs are optimistic that there will be no long-term complications on the star's health. While some players recover well from DVT, other players are forced to take medication to control the blood clots. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, will now be on blood thinners for the rest of his career after also getting DVT this season.

Almost every NBA fan is hoping that Wembanyama's DVT won't resurface in his career. One of the most hyped-up first-overall picks of all-time, the French star has lived up to the hype and then some. In just his sophomore season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Prior to his injury, Wemby was also on track to win Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league in blocks with 3.8.