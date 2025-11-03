Following a calf injury that forced the second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft to leave a game vs. the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson said he had no further update about Dylan Harper. Given the former Rutgers star's very good start, it's an injury that registers across the NBA.

After Harper exited in the second quarter, the team announced he would not return because of a left calf injury. In the second half, Harper was seen on the team's bench wearing a boot. The Spurs game broadcast crew eventually reported that Harper left the game wearing that very support.

After a 130-118 loss, which served as the Spurs first of the season, Johnson didn't provide any more information.

“I don't, I don't. I believe it has something to do with his calf, but I don't have anything as of yet,” the Spurs first-year head man answered.

When Harper left the game in Phoenix, he was well on his to surpassing the 14.4 points per game he was averaging heading into the night. His 12 led the Spurs at halftime of a contest they trailed virtually the entire way.

What Dylan Harper's injury reveals about Spurs plans

Harper now joins De'Aaron Fox, Luke Kornet, Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk and Lindy Waters III as Spurs dealing with injuries. Unlike Harper, though, the other five appear to be on their way back. Asked if Harper's status will have an affect on when any of them return, Johnson didn't hesitate.

“No.”

Article Continues Below

“One person's status won't affect anybody else's,” the 38-year-old coach added.

It's a comment that seems especially relevant considering Fox plays the same position as Harper. But as unsure as he was about his 19-year-old point guard, Johnson was more than certain of the effect it would have – or in this case – wouldn't have on the Spurs who are making their way back into the lineup.

“I think we're optimistic. There's two more days,” Johnson continued following the loss that dropped San Antonio to 5-1. “It's that funny part of the schedule. So you have almost 72 hours and everybody is trending the right way.”

The Silver and Black enjoyed two days off following their franchise record fifth straight win to start a season and have another two days idle between the loss to the Suns and a contest at the Los Angeles Lakers. Two days later, they'll host the Houston Rockets, which will start a back-to-back with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Whether we'll see any combination of Fox, Kornet, Sochan, Olynyk, and Waters during that stretch remains a mystery. Perhaps even to Johnson.

“Guys have been getting closer and closer, so we'll just have to see how it breaks in the next couple of days.”