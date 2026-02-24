The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a huge 114-103 win against the Detroit Pistons in what was a possible NBA Finals preview, and in which Victor Wembanyama joined a pair of Spurs franchise legends with an incredible feat. Wembanyama also got a new teammate this week with the Spurs’ signing of free agent guard Emanuel Miller to a two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Spurs had all three of their two-way roster spots full, so to make room for Emanuel Miller, the team waived guard Stanley Umude. The team’s roster now stands at 15 standard contracts and all three two-ways.

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind past couple of weeks for Miller. After starting the season on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers right before the deadline as part of the multi-team trade that landed Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder with the Cavs and De’Andre Hunter with the Sacramento Kings.

Miller was then cut by the Cavs and ultimately signed by the Spurs. Across the past two seasons, he has appeared in a total of nine NBA games with the Bulls. He has yet to appear in a game with the Spurs this season.

As part of his two-way contract his season, Miller has appeared in 27 G League games between the Windy City Bulls and Cleveland Charge. He’s averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 54.6 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 69.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Spurs’ front office has been known to identify undrafted gems and overlooked players in the draft. So Miller’s development is worth keeping an eye on.