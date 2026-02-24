Victor Wembanyama continues to ascend to superstardom for the San Antonio Spurs, and he once again finds his name next to the likes of Tim Duncan and David Robinson after the San Antonio Spurs' latest win over the Detroit Pistons.

Duncan and Robinson, the only other former No. 1 overall picks by the Spurs, are obviously the two greatest players in franchise history, but they are also among the greatest big men in NBA history. It is always a major accomplishment when Wemby joins them on an exclusive list, and his dominance in Detroit on Monday night adds to the young star's long list of accomplishments.

In the Spurs' 114-103 win over the Pistons, Wembanyama recorded 21 points, 17 rebounds, eight of which were offensive boards, and six blocks in 36 minutes. As a result, he joined Robinson and Duncan as the only players in Spurs franchise history to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 8 offensive rebounds in a game.

Both of the Spurs legends achieved this feat three different times in their respective careers.

Over his last three games since the All-Star break, Wembanyama has recorded three straight double-doubles, averaging 22.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game in this span. His exceptional play against the Pistons led San Antonio to its ninth straight win, putting the team just 2.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the NBA.

After this game, Wembanyama reflected on shooting just 6-of-16 from the floor, claiming that his individual play on the court didn't win them this battle against the Pistons, but it was the team's collective effort.

“The second half was pretty satisfying defensively,” Wembanyama said after the game. “Tough shooting night. This is what they (Pistons) do. If they don't want you to score, then they're not going to let you score. This is why I was also talking about progression, because everybody was connected tonight. The whole game, everyone was connected offensively.

“Everybody got to eat tonight because we were so connected.”

The Spurs have now won nine straight games for the first time since the 2018-19 season, which is also the last time this organization was in the playoffs.

It no longer seems likely that San Antonio will be left out of the Western Conference playoffs over the next decade, as Wembanyama has already left his mark on the NBA at 22 years old. He is just now scratching the surface of his Hall-of-Fame-like potential, and he will continue to put his name next to Duncan's and Robinson's in franchise history.

Quite honestly, it's not hard to imagine Wemby will surpass his predecessors down the road.