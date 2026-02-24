There are two things that you absolutely cannot do in life: 1. Skydive without a parachute and 2. Attempt a shot against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham learned the second one the hard way on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

After a mediocre showing in the first half, Cunningham tried to get going in the third quarter. In one play, he drove past Devin Vassell and attempted a high-arcing floater over Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 star, however, was still able to block the ball at its apex.

Wemby's block on Cade Cunningham 👀 Just ABSURD stuff from the Alien 👽pic.twitter.com/vaCTyagBfV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

Tell us that is not unfair.

Normally, that's an automatic score for Cunningham. But normal does not apply to Wembanyama. No one is allowed to score when he is patrolling the paint.

It has become a habit for the 22-year-old Wembanyama to leave fans in awe with a surreal play, displaying his unique mix of length, athleticism, and versatility.

He has a strong case for being named Defensive Player of the Year, as he is averaging 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 2.7 blocks entering the game against the Pistons. His presence alone has altered shots and made opponents think twice about entering the lane. The Spurs only allow 112.0 points per game.

The pride of France has said he does not really care for individual accolades, but winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award would be a nice testament to his work ethic and overall impact.

As of writing, the Spurs have erected a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama has 14 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four blocks.