The San Antonio Spurs are just a day away from kicking off their 2025-26 NBA season with a road game against the Dallas Mavericks. It will be year three for young phenom Victor Wembanyama, who suffered a blood clot scare that sidelined him at the end of last season but thankfully has since fully recovered.

While the most obvious thing that makes Wembanyama such a generational prospect is his height of 7'4″, with some speculating that he may have even grown taller than that since entering the league, recently, the former number one overall draft pick spoke on why this isn't as big of a deal to him.

“I don’t say I like it. It’s more like, over the years, it’s become a non-subject to me. Because, in my opinion, there’s so many more interesting things about me,” said Wembanyama, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

While Wembanyama may not be concerned about his height, opposing defenses sure are, as his stature makes his jumpshot impossible to effectively contest and also makes him a near guaranteed basket whenever he gets within a few feet of the rim.

Can the Spurs compete this year?

The San Antonio Spurs had a somewhat busy offseason, drafting Dylan Harper with the number two overall draft pick. Some wondered whether the logjam this created with Harper, last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and trade deadline acquisition De'Aaron Fox could prompt the team to move on from one of their guards, but the Spurs answered that question by signing Fox to a contract extension that will keep him in San Antonio long term.

Of course, the head of the snake is still Wembanyama, who was a lock to win last year's Defensive Player of the Year award before getting injured and enters this season with some putting him in legitimate MVP discussions. If he can elevate this Spurs team back into the playoffs for the first time in six years, those discussions may just be warranted.

The Spurs and Mavericks are set to tip off on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.