There’s a reason why San Antonio Spurs’ rising star Victor Wembanyama has the nickname of ‘The Alien.’ Since his rookie season in 2023-24, Wembanyama has left fans, media and even fellow players speechless with his seemingly inhuman feats on the court. Victor Wembanyama was at it again during a recent Spurs’ preseason game when he left fans utterly befuddled after pulling off a mind-blowing layup from nearly 20-feet away from the basket.

WEMBY TURNED THIS INTO A LAYUP 😳🔥 Bro is a cheat code 😭🔥

The play occurred during the Spurs’ preseason game against the Indiana Pacers, when Victor Wembanyama pump-faked from just inside the three-point line, got the defender to bite, and proceeded to get to the basket for a layup all in one motion without any dribbles.

Fans on Reddit were left confused as to how that layup was even possible. One of the biggest debates centered around whether or not Wembanyama’s layup was a travel. But upon multiple views of the play, it was just Wembanyama using his freakish athleticism and length to cover that much of the court in one motion.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama came into the league with a lot of hype and attention. He was the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, and for the most part he lived up to those expectations.

This past year, his second in the league, Wembanyama’s season was cut short due to a blood clot issue. However, he has since been able to return to the court.

In 2024-25, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games for the Spurs, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 3.8 blocked shots with splits of 47.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the offseason, Wembanyama worked out with former NBA star Hakeem Olajuwon, and so far in preseason, Wembanyama is getting to the free-throw line more often over shooting three-point shots.