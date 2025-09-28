Even with Victor Wembanyama sidelined on February 20 due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, the San Antonio Spurs still made tangible progress in 2024-25. They improved their win total by 12 games, highlighted by Wembanyama’s first All-Star selection. Fans also saw the emergence of one of the NBA’s most intriguing inside-out duos after the Spurs acquired De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. Sure, San Antonio missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. However, the season clarified the franchise’s direction. They now have Kia Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle with Fox and Wembanyama in the starting five. That creates a core that looks built for the long term.

Offseason recap

The offseason, however, marked the end of an era. Legendary head coach Gregg Popovich stepped down after 29 remarkable years. New coach Mitch Johnson inherits both challenges and opportunities as he guides this youthful squad toward contention. San Antonio moved quickly to lock up Fox for four more years, which should ensure stability in its backcourt. The front office also added big man Luke Kornet to help ease Wembanyama’s workload.

Meanwhile, the team retained a productive supporting cast in Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, and Jeremy Sochan. They all averaged double-digit scoring last season. Finally, the Spurs bolstered their future by drafting Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks, respectively.

Here we will look at and discuss the San Antonio Spurs player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

Dylan Harper brings pedigree and polish

Of all the Spurs’ promising players, Dylan Harper stands out as the one most likely to have a major breakout season. That might not be a shocker for a No. 2 pick. However, given the depth of this team, not many are expecting him to break out big time.

The son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, Dylan already plays with a poise and physicality beyond his years. Scouts have lauded his size, feel for the game, and ability to thrive in the pick-and-roll. He has also displayed advanced decision-making uncommon for a guard his age.

Concerns exist about his outside shooting and fit alongside De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Still, Harper’s overall talent profile makes those issues secondary. He’s been regarded as one of the most complete lead guard prospects in recent memory. He brings both scoring punch and defensive versatility. His physicality allows him to guard multiple positions. This ensures he won’t be a liability even if his shot wavers.

Production speaks louder than projections

At Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He did this while sharing touches with high-usage teammate Ace Bailey. That proved Harper's ability to thrive in a crowded offensive environment. His knack for scoring efficiently suggests he will translate well into the NBA’s faster, more demanding pace.

From a talent standpoint, Harper was widely considered the second-best player in his class behind Cooper Flagg. Harper's basketball IQ and instinctive play are attributes that cannot be taught. That makes him a natural fit for San Antonio’s developing system under Johnson.

Role within the Spurs rotation

Again, the Spurs’ backcourt is crowded, with Fox and Castle penciled in as starters. That makes Harper’s initial role particularly interesting. He may begin the season as the team’s sixth man, bringing instant offense and playmaking off the bench. That would give San Antonio a dynamic guard rotation capable of punishing opponents for 48 minutes. It should also ease Harper into the NBA grind without thrusting too much responsibility on him immediately.

There’s also the matter of health: Harper is recovering from thumb surgery. That could delay his debut slightly. Once cleared, though, his combination of scoring instincts, passing vision, and defensive effort should make him difficult to keep off the floor. Even if he starts from the bench, it’s not hard to envision Johnson experimenting with three-guard lineups that feature Fox, Castle, and Harper together.

Why Harper could shock the world

Harper has the tools to exceed expectations for several reasons. First, his polished game means he won’t need years of seasoning before making an impact. He already knows how to control tempo and score in multiple ways. Second, the Spurs’ system under Johnson is designed to highlight versatile guards who can thrive both on and off the ball. Harper’s willingness to play within a team structure will only endear him further.

Perhaps most importantly, Harper joins a roster where pressure isn’t squarely on his shoulders. With other players anchoring the franchise, Harper can focus on complementing the stars while carving out his own niche. That combination of opportunity and low expectations sets the stage for him to surprise observers and quickly become a household name.

The bigger picture for San Antonio

San Antonio is building toward a championship window centered on Wembanyama’s generational talent. Fox’s leadership, Castle’s emergence, and the continued development of Vassell and Sochan provide a sturdy foundation. Adding Harper to that mix not only raises the team’s ceiling but also accelerates the timeline for serious contention.

If Harper establishes himself as a reliable two-way guard this season, the Spurs' rotation can pressure defenses from all angles. For a franchise eager to return to relevance after years of rebuilding, Harper’s breakout could serve as the catalyst for San Antonio’s resurgence.

Ready to rise

The Spurs already have a star in Wembanyama and an All-Star partner in Fox. However, the player who could shock the world in 2025-26 is Dylan Harper. Whether he starts or thrives as a sixth man, his impact will be felt immediately on both ends of the floor.

If Harper translates his college dominance to the NBA and grows alongside San Antonio’s young core, the Spurs’ long-awaited return to the postseason may arrive sooner than expected. And when it does, Harper could be the name everyone is talking about.