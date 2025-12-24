The Minnesota Vikings will be without J.J. McCarthy for their matchup against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. The second-year QB suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand during Minnesota’s Week 16 win over the New York Giants. Max Brosmer took over for McCarthy last Sunday and the rookie backup will get the start on Thursday.

However, McCarthy is not the only Viking who will miss the team’s Week 17 matchup. Jordan Mason will join the quarterback on the bench for the Christmas Day clash with Detroit, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mason left the Giants game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. The fourth-year running back was unable to practice during a short week leading up to the Detroit matchup and now he’s officially been ruled out for Thursday’s contest.

Banged up Vikings rule out Jordan Mason for Week 17

Both Mason and Aaron Jones left Week 16’s game with ankle injuries. However, Jones was able to return for the Vikings and posted a season-high 85 yards on 21 carries. Jones practiced in a limited capacity this week and should get the start for Minnesota on Christmas Day.

The Vikings were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. The Chicago Bears’ win over the Cleveland Browns ended Minnesota’s postseason hopes. Still, the Vikings have won three straight games to improve to 7-8.

Despite the team’s recent success, the winning streak is in jeopardy in Week 17 as Minnesota faces a Lions team that is still clinging to a slight chance of making the playoffs. And the Vikings will be far from full strength on Christmas Day.

Minnesota lost Christian Darrisaw to the IR due to a lingering knee ailment. And in addition to ruling out McCarthy and Mason, the Vikings will be without T.J. Hockenson on Thursday. The veteran tight end was sidelined at practice and will miss Week 17 with a shoulder injury.