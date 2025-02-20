In what has been the most surprising news coming back from All-Star break, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Spurs noted that the condition was found after he returned to San Antonio from the All-Star Game. Blood clots are a serious matter, and the hope is that Wembanyama can make a full recovery for next season.

Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama for remainder of season

For a young team that had big expectations this season and was looking to make a run after the All-Star break, this was a big loss for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama was coming into his own in just his second year in the league, and people were already crowning him as the face of the league in the next five years.

Blood clots are nothing to take lightly, and there have been players in the league who have had them. Chris Bosh stopped playing after he found out that he had blood clots, as they can not only be career-threatening but life-threatening as well. Luckily, the Spurs believe that Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of the season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

For now, the Spurs will continue to roll with the young talent they have, and there's no doubt that they still have a competitive team. With the addition of De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, they still have someone who can make big plays and put them in the position to win games down the stretch of the season.