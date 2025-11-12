Free agent signee Luke Kornet has officially played in just three games for the San Antonio Spurs. Keyword: officially, because Kornet did see action in the team's preseason games. Despite the short sample size, the 7-foot-center has already made an impression on generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

“Yeah, for sure. It's good to have him back. There's not many shot blockers like him in the league,” Wemby said of his 30-year-old frontcourt mate.

Kornet suffered a left ankle sprain during the Spurs' second game of the season. He exited on a high with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and a block in 35 minutes of a game that San Antonio won against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In his return against the Chicago Bulls, the former Boston Celtic scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists, and blocked a shot in a 121-117 Silver and Black victory.

“It's always good to play with Luke,” Wembanyama added.

The Spurs haven't lost any of the three games Kornet has played in.

Luke Kornet blends in with the Spurs in his return

Wemby wasn't the only Spurs star relieved to see Kornet return, as Stephon Castle also celebrated his new teammate's contributions on the floor.

“He was great rolling to the rim all day. Played great defense. Great communicator on the floor, too. So, it was great to have him back,” Stephon Castle said of the Vanderbilt alum.

The reigning Rookie of the Year often found Kornet on alley-oop dunks over the course of the game.

“Yeah, definitely, with the lobs,” ,” Castle explained on why his partnership with Kornet was so effective. “It definitely does make a difference. I ain't gonna lie.

“Yeah, Luke is probably a little bit more open on them, though. I feel like teams kind of play Vic for the lob. So, yeah, Luke probably gets the easier ones.”

Kornet is happy to benefit from Wembanyama's presence.

“I think there's definitely parts of the game where you just feel his impact and obviously the Bulls game was one on both sides of the floor,” Kornet said of his 7-foot-5 teammate.

“You just start recognizing it. When he starts feeling in a flow, you're just working to enable that and have space around it and stuff like that.”

Before a second stint with the Celtics in which he won a championship in 2024, Kornet suited up for the New York Knicks, Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks through a career that started in 2017. With these Spurs, he serves as one of three veterans who regularly play regularly alongside De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes. They all understand that all lanes go through Wembanyama.

“Obviously, he's still pretty young, and so is the experience of playing with him. So, it's been fun to just be able to grow with him,” Kornet shared. “And honestly, our whole team, I feel like that's another part of it. There's been a lot of people coming back and getting into the game and stuff like that with Fox and Jeremy [Sochan] and stuff. So, yeah, there's a lot of us.”

Like Kornet, Fox, and Jeremy Sochan, recently returned from injury. This summer's second overall pick, Dylan Harper, is expected back relatively soon. It's a comforting notion for both Spurs 7-footers.