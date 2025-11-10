With an undermanned New Orleans Pelicans team refusing to go away, San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox revealed to ClutchPoints that he wasn't shy about sharing a thought with superstar Victor Wembanyama, despite the fact that the night represented Fox's 2025-2026 debut.

“I told Vic, ‘They brought me here to help you be able to close games.”

Two of Fox's team-high 24 points came on a leaner in the lane off a vintage step-through move by the ninth-year guard with half a minute left that helped seal a 126-119 win.

The winner of the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award just two years ago, Fox was not only making his 2025-2026 debut, but was also playing in his first game since March.

“It's obviously still a work in progress. I mean, this is only our sixth game playing together,” Fox shared with ClutchPoints about his on-court relationship with Wemby.

“But, I think we help each other and we complement each other.”

"In the 4th quarter I told Vic, 'They brought me here to help you.'"⬇️ Asked De'Aaron Fox about hitting that big bucket with under :30 remaining that gave the #Spurs a 124-119 lead in a win vs. the Pelicans More with Fox coming in a post-game report.#Spurs#GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/BFbH2tSmeM — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 9, 2025

Acquired via an in-season trade last year, Fox and his 21-year-old teammate played together for just five games due to blood clots in Wemabanyama's right shoulder. A month later with their postseason chances slipping away, the Spurs shut down Fox, who'd been dealing with nagging injuries to his shooting hand since before that season began.

De'Aaron Fox reminds how valuable he'll be to Spurs

Making Fox's 9-for-14 performance from the field in his return more impressive is that none of those baskets came in the first quarter.

After getting the start, Fox reentered and quickly scored 13 points to start a second quarter that helped the Spurs stretch a lead they would never lose.

ClutchPoints asked Fox if he used the opening period to get back in a groove before deciding to attack.

Article Continues Below

“Funny enough, when I started the game, I'm like, ‘I'm probably not gonna make a shot right now,” Fox responded.

“I haven't played a game since March. You're gonna have that type of rust, but can I still affect the game?” And I felt like I did that defensively and then rebounding in the first quarter. And then second quarter, just kind of got a rhythm of being out there.”

In continuing to answer ClutchPoints' question, the 2023 NBA All-Star admitted that it did take a little while to get his legs under him.

“I got my second wind, and shots start falling. I wasn't doing anything different than I would do in the past, but just being able to get comfortable obviously helps that.”

Fox knows that his already unique scoring prowess is aided by Wembanyama's presence.

“Teams are gonna guard him in a special way. So for us, it opens everybody else up and for me, if I'm able to play one-on-one like that, I like my odds the majority of the time.”

“And even with Steph [Stephon Castle], I feel like it opens up for them as well,” Fox added.

On a team dominated by the young phenom Wembanyama and newly turned 21-year-old reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, Fox is fully aware of what he means to a team that's near the top of the West at 7-2. It's an understanding his talented teammates were reminded of in his return.