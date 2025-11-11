Two years after winning 22 games in total, the San Antonio Spurs are 8-2 through the first ten of 2025-2026. Victor Wembanyama's thrilling last-minute shot propelled the Silver and Black to a 121-117 victory at the Chicago Bulls.

But while the Spurs were missing second overall draft pick Dylan Harper because of injury, the Bulls were without leading scorer Josh Giddey. It's a big picture reality not lost on San Antonio's generational talent.

“I'm also realistic that we didn't play the best teams in the league yet,” Wemby said following his team's latest victory before adding a “but.”

“We're getting better and we're going to be ready when it's time to face them.”

It's worth noting that three of the Spurs' victories have come against the Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat, all of which are several games above .500 through their first ten games of the season.

“We're where we want to be. Of course, we wish we'd win every single game, but, in the long run, we're not going to go 82-0.

And what I like is that we keep each other accountable,” Wemb continued. “The coaching staff keeps us accountable, so I know we're only going to keep getting better.”

Victor Wembanyama shares details about late flurry

For a good chunk of the second half in Chicago, it didn't appear as though the Spurs would pick up their eighth victory through the season's first three weeks. After leading by twelve in the first half, San Antonio trailed by the same margin in the third quarter. After continuing to chip away, they found themselves down just three with a minute remaining in the game. That's when Wembanyama took over.

“The first one, definitely. I knew that's where I was going to go,” the 7-foot-5 French phenom said of a pull-up three that tied the game at 114.

Following a defensive stand in which he played a critical part, Wemby had the ball in his hands again thirty seconds later. This time, he took it straight away before putting moves on Nikola Vucevic.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH THE CLUTCH TRIPLE 🔥 The Spurs take a 3-point lead with seconds remaining.pic.twitter.com/E9onLxGbfS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

“The second one, I quickly decided to because I felt like I could get separation and felt like it would just make the situation more complicated if I went through a crowd,” the 21-year-old center revealed about another triple that gave the Spurs a 117-114 lead they would not lose.

“I guess I chose right.”

It capped another once-in-a-lifetime performance for Wembanyama, who became the first player in NBA history with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 5+ three-pointers, and 5+ blocks in a game.

“I feel like experience and reps play a big role in that confidence because at the end of the day, I have like 150, 130 games, I don't know, in my career. And there's lots of things that I wish would go faster, but I just need some reps, so it's never a straight curve, but it's definitely trending up,” the 2023 first overall NBA Draft pick shared.

The rest of the league isn't thrilled about Wembanyama's rapid ascension, including those great teams the generational talent is looking forward to facing.