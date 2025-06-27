OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso revealed his Game 7 injury from the NBA Finals, the two-time veteran reflected on his championship journeys. Upon capturing his first title with the Los Angeles Lakers, Caruso didn’t get the opportunity to celebrate via parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This time, in his first season with the Thunder, Alex embraced Oklahoma City and its fans over a two-mile stretch.

However, a championship parade isn’t the only thing that differentiates his two titles. Caruso explained how his role and his Thunder teammates were vastly different from his 2019-20 campaign with the Lakers.

“The biggest difference between those two championships, for me, is probably just where I’m at in my career,” Caruso told ClutchPoints. “I think the first one, I was surrounded by Hall of Fame players with pedigree, and I was learning, you know? I was trying to figure it out. I think this time — around five, six years later — I knew the answers to the test. So, I was trying to give those out. Help the other guys. Be there for the first time.

“And I think there are some similarities, where I picked it up, and ran with it in 2020,” Caruso concluded.

For Caruso, it’s the Thunder’s homegrown talent on the roster from players such as All-Star Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and Jaylin Williams.

“I think what makes the city, the fanbase, the team so special is just from the roots, you know? That Lakers team was more or less picked from who we wanted to take; signed a bunch of veterans that are, like I said, gonna be in the Hall of Fame or, at least, had won championships before,” Caruso added. “This one was second-round draft picks, a handful of undrafted, traded guys, a couple of free agents, and it was pieced together a little more meticulously.

“And I think a lot of the guys on this team are just starting the beginning of great careers,” Caruso concluded.

Alex Caruso drops Game 7 injury revelation after Thunder title

After Thunder guard Alex Caruso enjoyed Oklahoma City’s championship parade, he got some sleep and rest, which helped his sprained right knuckle. Caruso had his right middle finger taped to his right ring finger at a promotional event, revealing he’d sprained his right hand before a reporter asked when he suffered the injury.

“Game 7,” Caruso said. “I got a steal on Ben Sheppard. I poked it.”

Alex Caruso revealed he sprained his right knuckle in Game 7 against the Pacers when he “got a steal on Ben Sheppard” Even though he’s been relaxing these past couple of days, Caruso says he tried swinging a golf club and admits he’ll will remain “on the IR” a little longer pic.twitter.com/WWen6zisVC — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Caruso will have the rest of the summer to rest as a two-time champion.