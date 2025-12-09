Toronto Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley has been a late addition to the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday night's NBA Cup knockout game against the New York Knicks.

Quickley, who has been added to the injury report with an undisclosed illness, is officially questionable to play in Tuesday's NBA Cup game. Whether or not he plays will likely depend on how he feels throughout the day and leading up to pregame warmups in Toronto.

Should Quickley be unable to play, the Raptors will lean heavily on Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram to try and carry the team to the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas, as RJ Barrett has already been ruled out for this game with his sprained right knee.

This will be Barrett's ninth consecutive missed game since injuring his knee against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23.

In 25 games for the Raptors this season, Quickley has averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from 3-point range. He ranks first on the team in assists and 3-point shooting, as well as fourth in scoring.

Quickley has yet to miss a game this season, and he's been a key factor to the team's 15-10 start to the year and their success through the NBA Cup group stage. Without Quickley leading Toronto's backcourt, a lot of pressure will be put on Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick to step up off the bench alongside the Raptors' stars.

Toronto enters Tuesday night's game against the Knicks after previously losing 121-113 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. This was the Raptors' fifth loss in their last six games after winning nine consecutive matchups.

The Raptors recently met the Knicks on the road, losing 116-94. Quickley was the team's leading scorer in that game with 19 points.

Further updates on his status for Tuesday's NBA Cup game in Toronto will be provided by the Raptors closer to the start of the game.