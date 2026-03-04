Things are looking relatively great for the Toronto Raptors in the 2025-26 NBA season.

After missing the boat to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the Raps appear to be bound for a return to the postseason, as they entered Tuesday with a 35-25 record, which is good for the No. 4 spot in the current Eastern Conference standings. Only the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have better slates than Toronto.

While it may still be too early to talk about whether the Raptors are locks to make the playoffs, former Toronto star and Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady believes that the team has what it takes to win at least a series in the postseason, despite its struggles in the Atlantic Division.

“They haven't fared out well against their own division. But had they played well against their own division, they'd probably be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference,” McGrady said, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

“So with that being said, they still have a lot more improvement. They can be a scary team in the playoffs.”

Added McGrady: “And if they're healthy and building some momentum going into the playoffs, I think they can win a series. I also wanna give Scottie his flowers as well because it was his team for a long time, he was willing to sacrifice for the good of BI [Brandon Ingram] coming in, being himself.”

The Raptors are just 4-9 against Atlantic Division rivals going into Tuesday's meeting with the New York Knicks, though they are 27-15 overall against Eastern Conference teams.