Miami Heat guard Norman Powell completed another personal milestone after playing in his first-ever All-Star Game on Sunday.

He suited up for Team World in the mini-tournament, losing both of their assignments in the round robin and failing to advance to the final. In two games, Powell, who has Jamaican heritage, went scoreless against Team Stars before contributing five points, two rebounds, and one assist versus Team Stripes.

Regardless of the outcome, it was a memorable evening for Powell, who is enjoying a breakout campaign with the Heat. He has truly come a long way, starting as a bench player for the Toronto Raptors in 2015.

The 32-year-old shooter even recalled being in disbelief over working out with then-Raptors star DeMar DeRozan for the first time at UCLA after being drafted.

“Just because being a So Cal (Southern California) kid, knowing everything DeMar did at Compton, watching his highlight videos when I was in high school, so sharing a court with him, working out with him, playing one-on-one, it was one of those moments,” said Powell in a video posted by The Score.

“After we were done, I called my boys, like, ‘Yeah, I just got a workout with DeMar, I just scored on him.' So that's probably my first moment of ‘Man, I can't believe it.'”

Powell lived out his childhood dream, being teammates with DeRozan for four years before the latter was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, along with Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick, in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

While Powell was sad to see his idol go, Leonard led the Raptors to the championship in 2019.

Now that he and DeRozan, who is now with the Sacramento Kings, are at different stages of their careers, it is great to hear Powell looking back at his humble beginnings.