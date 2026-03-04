Vince Carter understands the challenges that come with being the face of Canadian basketball. The Toronto Raptors will never supersede hockey and are often outside the limelight within the NBA landscape, so it takes a certain type of player to lead the franchise. The 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee believes Scottie Barnes is splendidly occupying that role this season.

Although Brandon Ingram is the team's top scorer, No. 4 is still widely considered the Raptors cornerstone. Carter commended him on his ability to stay impactful while simultaneously accommodating a fellow game-changer.

“I want to give Scottie his flowers,” he told reporters in Toronto ahead of Tuesday night's clash with the New York Knicks, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. “It was his team for a long time. He was willing to sacrifice for the good of BI coming in and being himself. And look what he's done. He still became an All-Star. He also brought another All-Star with him… So, it's just the sacrifice for the good of the team. Yeah, the numbers dipped, but the accolades are now coming your way.”

T-Mac thinks the Raptors could win a playoff series and VC interjects with some love for Barnes. “I want to give Scottie his flowers.” pic.twitter.com/n8Yw0akiue — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 4, 2026

Barnes has yet to ascend into genuine superstardom, with his 29.1 shooting percentage from 3-point range serving as an impediment to such status, but he is still an unquestioned difference-maker on one of the breakout teams this season. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-high 50.1 percent from the field. He is also a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, proving himself to be a two-way force in The Great White North.

Scottie Barnes must now figure out how he can push the Raptors (35-25) through the next stage of their development. The squad is currently two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto will have a steep mountain to climb if it draws the Cavs, Knicks or Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs (unlikely to face the first-place Detroit Pistons until later on), but this group can still be dangerous.

The former No. 4 overall draft pick is infusing the Raptors with needed intensity. If he can continue to grow and lead, Toronto will be a tough out in the 2026 postseason. Vince Carter will be watching closely.