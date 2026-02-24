The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night looking to extend their recent run of form. The defending champions have won four of their last five games and are up against a team that has also generated momentum with two wins on the bounce.

The Raptors take on the mammoth assignment with Scottie Barnes back on the roster, per the official injury report. Barnes missed the win over the Milwaukee Bucks due to personal reasons, which was only the second time he did not suit up all season.

The Thunder meanwhile, have several players missing, including the likes of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Jalen Williams, with both Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso listed as questionable. However, they produced a statement win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last time around despite the missing stars, with Holmgren running the show and returning with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Thunder

Barnes has averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists, earning his second All-Star appearance. His return gives the Raptors some much-needed optimism, especially considering the Thunder’s absentees.

The Raptors (34-23) didn't miss Barnes on Sunday, dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 122-94 after a dominant 32-point performance from Immanuel Quickley. However, the same is unlikely to be true against a team that has gone 44-14 in the league thus far.

Of course, the Raptors have other players missing as well, with Jakob Poeltl not expected to suit up, alongside a range of rotational stars on G League assignment.

Raptors injury report

Jakob Poeltl: Out (Lower back strain – injury management)

Chucky Hepburn: Out (G League – Two-Way)

A.J. Lawson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Alijah Martin: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jonathan Mogbo: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Thunder injury report

Alex Caruso: Questionable (Left ankle sprain)

Chet Holmgren: Questionable (Low back spasms)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Abdominal strain)

Jalen Williams: Out (Right hamstring strain)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (Abdominal strain / left ankle sprain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (Right ACL surgical recovery)