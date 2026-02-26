No team has blown more double-digit fourth-quarter leads in the NBA this season than the Toronto Raptors, a trend that reared its ugly head in a 110-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic went nuclear over a non-call in the first half, which came before Toronto surrendered a 15-point lead in the final frame. Losing against the league’s better teams has also been a continuous trend.

Against the NBA’s top teams, the Raptors have lost 15 times, per TSN Sports’ Josh Lewenberg.

“The Raptors fall to 4-15 vs top-10 teams. Last night, Darko lamented a lack of focus to close those games, but he’s gotta wear this one,” Lewenburg reported. “They were in control, up 12 when they started the 4th without Barnes AND Ingram (vs Wemby). Gave up a 7-0 run & momentum with it. Unforced error.”

The Raptors’ lead was trimmed to 10 entering the fourth quarter. The Spurs quickly made it a game. Devin Vassell’s 21 points led six Spurs players in double figures, including De’Aaron Fox (20 points), and Dylan Harper, whose 15 points led the bench.

Brandon Ingram (20 points) and Immanuel Quickley combined for 40 points on 15-of-34 attempts. The Spurs held the Raptors to 17 points in the final frame.

Scottie Barnes’ injury plagues Raptors’ momentum

Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes was hindered by a leg injury, according to reports. As fans looked for answers after the game, Barnes’s playing through pain was reportedly one of the many hurdles the Raptors faced in their second-half collapse against the Spurs, as TSN’s Josh Lewenberg noted.

Barnes was reportedly playing “on one leg” and that he was “playing through pain,” as mentioned by head coach Darko Rajakovic to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg after the game.

With 23 games left in the season, the Raptors’ recent struggles are a new development as they battle for positioning in the Eastern Conference.