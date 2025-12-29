After handing the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder its third loss in 12 days, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs coughed up an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 127-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The disappointing loss, following the Spurs' two consecutive blowout wins against the Thunder, snaps an eight-game win streak. After the game, Wembanyama reportedly ducked the media.

Wembanyama, who rarely shies away from the media, avoided reporters after the Spurs' loss to the Jazz, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“We love all of Victor’s talking. Victor’s great at talking after games all the time,” Bontemps said. “It’s just, if you’re going to brag after wins, don’t disappear when you lose in Utah. That’s all.”

For Bontemps, it's an awful look, considering the Spurs introduced a new home-win celebration following their 20-point win against the Thunder two days before Christmas Day.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the best look for Victor Wembanyama to go from banging the drum after beating the Thunder to not talking after their eight-game winning streak ends against the Jazz,” Bontemps added.

In his first start since November 14, Wembanyama finished with 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, seven rebounds, and three assists without any minutes restriction. Keldon Johnson's 27 points on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting, including 5-for-7 from deep, and 10 rebounds led the Spurs' bench.

Victor Wembanyama drops reality check after Spurs win

All-Star Victor Wembanyama says the Spurs have the blueprint to beat the defending champion Thunder after their Christmas Day blowout win. Still, Wembanyama was hesitant to call beating the Thunder three times in 12 days a statement for the rest of the NBA, he said, per ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma.

“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't,” he said. “We're focused on the rest of the season. It's very long, we're not even halfway through. I'm not even sure it's smart to look so far into the future.”

We can stop going out of our way to make sense of this The #Spurs are a nightmarish match-up for the Thunder And/or They’re just better than OKC right now That doesn’t mean SA will beat them in playoffs, if they even meet But these 3 games in the last 1 1/2 week aren’t lying — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) December 25, 2025

The Spurs will host the Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back at Frost Bank Center.