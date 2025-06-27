Following speculation surrounding Ace Bailey’s commitment to the Utah Jazz after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey’s representative addressed the situation publicly in an effort to clarify the rookie’s stance.

Andrew Witlieb, President of GSE Worldwide and one of Bailey’s representatives, appeared on Front Office Sports Today with hosts Baker Machado and Derryl Barnes on Friday. Witlieb confirmed that Bailey is fully committed to the Jazz and views the organization as an ideal fit.

“He’s thrilled to be going to Utah,” Witlieb said. “Obviously, it’s an honor to be selected in the top five of the NBA Draft and we think he could do a lot of great things out there. Certainly he should get a bunch of playing time and have a lot of chance to show what he can do. So we think it’s a great situation for him basketball wise.”

"He's thrilled to be going to Utah… we think he can do a lot of great things out there… Omar [Ace's manager] really focused more on fit, rather than going 3rd in the draft kind of thing." Ace Bailey's representative, Andrew Witlieb.

Ace Bailey’s camp prioritized fit as questions surfaced about his delayed arrival to the Jazz

Bailey, 18, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game in his lone season at Rutgers. His athleticism and two-way potential made him one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class. However, questions arose earlier in the day when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted Bailey had not yet traveled to Utah, unlike fellow Jazz first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr.

Witlieb emphasized that Bailey’s camp had been focused on finding the best on-court situation rather than draft position. The pre-draft process was spearheaded by Bailey’s longtime manager, Omar Cooper, who prioritized basketball fit over going higher in the lottery.

“This was led by his longtime manager, Omar Cooper, who we’re partnering on this,” Witlieb said. “And Omar really focused more on fit rather than going third in the draft kind of thing. He wanted some place where Ace’s going to have the best possible basketball fit for his game and we think Utah is one of the best places he could’ve got.”

Bailey is expected to report to the Jazz in time for the start of Summer League training camp on Monday. The team is preparing for the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where Bailey is anticipated to play a significant role.