Ever since the New York Rangers released their letter to the fans warning of a rebuild, it felt like a Vincent Trocheck trade was a foregone conclusion. However, on trade deadline day, it's looking more and more likely that their asking price will be a tough one for contending teams to meet. The Rangers aren't going to rush into anything, according to Elliotte Friedman via X, formerly Twitter.

“NYR have indicated they are prepared to keep Vincent Trocheck if they don't get what they feel they need,” Friedman reported. “Told teams, they are not trading him just for the sake of making a trade.”

Trocheck still has three years remaining after this one at a manageable $5.625 million cap hit. It wouldn't be the worst idea for New York if they could push the trade off to the offseason, where it brings in every team in the league instead of just the buyers. There are some teams on the cusp of contending who aren't there this year but might like to add a reliable two-way center to contend in 2026-27.

There is still time for a team to pony up and make a deal for Trocheck. The trade deadline can bring immense pressure to general managers, and it wouldn't be the first time that a big trade landed in the dying minutes.

The good news for Rangers fans is that if a Vincent Trocheck trade doesn't happen, it isn't time to panic. Chris Drury still has plenty of time over the next year to acquire some assets for the center.