Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe helped Team Vince advance to the final of Rising Stars after they beat Team T-Mac, 41-36, at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday.

Team Vince was first to reach 40 points, with Edgecombe hitting the game-winning jumper, setting up a date with Team Melo for the title in the mini-tournament.

VJ Edgecombe DRILLS the game winning bucket to send Team Vince to the Castrol Rising Stars Championship Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbhisZGDs6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

NBA legends Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Carmelo Anthony were picked to coach the said squads. Ex-NBA guard Austin Rivers, meanwhile, called the shots for Team Austin, a group of players from the G League.

Before the Rising Stars, Edgecombe wore a shirt featuring Carter. He said it was only appropriate to honor the Hall of Famer.

“After he drafted me, I remembered (the shirt). I had the shirt before he picked me though. I was just, like, why not wear it? I'm saying, show love to the coach, man. To the OG,” said Edgecombe.

“Show love to the coach, man. The OG.” VJ Edgecombe representing Vince Carter for his arrival fit ‼️@CastrolUSA Rising Stars I 9:00pm/et on Peacock pic.twitter.com/xCWpjvCbhl — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Edgecombe is expected to carry Team Vince against Team Melo, who advanced to the final courtesy of San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper's game-winner.

The first team to reach 25 points will take home the trophy.