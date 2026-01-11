On Saturday night, the Utah Jazz suffered one of their most embarrassing losses in franchise history with a 150-95 shellacking at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. Although they were playing without multiple key pieces, including star Lauri Markkanen, that still wasn't much of an excuse for losing by 55 points to a Hornets team that currently sits at 14-25 on the 2025-26 NBA season.

From a distance, Jazz wing Cody Williams appeared to have a relatively solid game in this one, scoring 15 points to go along with two rebounds. However, Williams made some unfortunate NBA history by posting a plus-minus of -60, which is the worst in the last 30 years of tracking data, per BasketNews, via Hoopshype.

The previous record of -58 was shared by two players.

Overall, plus-minus can be a misleading stat and is generally taken with a major grain of salt, but it still wasn't a great sign for Williams to be on the wrong end of that bit of NBA trivia.

Things fell apart essentially from the opening tipoff on Saturday night for the Jazz, with Utah falling behind 39-8 early in the first quarter, with things somehow only getting worse from there.

The Jazz were outscored in every quarter, and their effort level did not improve in the slightest as the game wore on.

Overall, it's been a rough few years for the Jazz since they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the 2022 offseason, with the team not having made the playoffs since then and suffering through some ugly performances, but Saturday's listless effort against the Hornets might just have brought the team down to a new low.

In any case, the Jazz will look to get back on track when they hit the road on Monday night to take on Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:00 pm ET from Cleveland.