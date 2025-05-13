Utah Jazz fans entered Monday evening hopeful ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft lottery. The Jazz received a 14.0% chance of claiming the top pick, but landed at No. 5. Part owner Dwayne Wade, however, sent a reminder following the heartbreaking fall.

The NBA legend wasn't present in his home town of Chicago for the event. But he sent a stirring message for dejected Jazz fans after learning their lottery fate.

“But…… There has been some great players drafted with the 5th pick!” Wade posted on his X account, which featured a gif of himself.

Wade is of course referencing the fifth overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft: Himself. The Miami Heat lured him in via Marquette. Both went on to capture the franchise's first three NBA titles together.

The Dallas Mavericks pulled the stunner by winning the top pick. Many fans believe Cooper Flagg is on his way to Dallas. Even a former teammate of Wade's LeBron James sent a hilarious reaction after the lottery. Wade, though, clearly is trying to calm the Utah waters after the lottery disappointment.

Potential lottery draft names surface for Dwayne Wade, Jazz

Wade still has a rebuild on his hands. NBA writer Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report reminded that the Jazz have had a rough few years post Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Utah endured the league's worst record and still fell to No. 5.

Wade, again, brought up how being No. 5 has delivered success before. Except Utah's last fifth pick Dante Exum dealt with injuries and eventually left the franchise through free agency.

Utah will attempt new luck at No. 5. But who could become available at that spot?

Tre Johnson of Texas surfaced as a popular choice among Jazz fans online. Even Jazz reporter for The Athletic Tony Jones agreed the Longhorns can be a fit.

However, Jones plastered Ace Bailey of Rutgers as his Jazz selection. The 6-foot-10 guard was present inside the lottery event. He's heading to the NBA fresh off delivering 17.6 points per game for the Scarlet Knights.