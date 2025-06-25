With the NBA Draft around the corner, speculation grows about which team may draft former Rutgers star Ace Bailey. After declining to work out for any team during the predraft process, it appears Bailey is keeping busy with a special duty that has nothing to do with basketball.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old forward threw the first pitch of the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game. He was introduced onto the field and kicked off the contest with a throw over the plate at Citi Field.

There was a moment before the first pitch, though, where a fan asked Ace Bailey which team he'd like to be drafted by. Bailey responded, claiming that the team that selects him in the 2025 NBA Draft “doesn't matter.” From the sounds of it, he's open to the idea of playing for any of the 30 teams in the league.

Bailey was originally scheduled to work out with the Philadelphia 76ers, but canceled the workout last minute. After choosing not to work out for any teams, Paul George gave Ace Bailey some sage advice about what to possibly expect in the upcoming draft. The Rutgers star opting not to participate in personal workouts with any organizations could bite him in the end and force him to fall in the draft.

The talent seems to be there, but rumors are that teams do question Bailey's maturity level and antics. His predraft decisions have been a bit odd, as it's not often you see a top prospect cancel private workouts with NBA teams.

Ace Bailey played one season at Rutgers before deciding to go pro. During his one-year stint with the Scarlet Knights, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per contest while owning a 46.0% field goal percentage and 36.4% three-point percentage through 30 games played. He also averaged 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, making him an intriguing prospect on the defensive end as well.