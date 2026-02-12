The Utah Jazz continue to build momentum after completing a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. Jaren Jackson Jr. addressed his departure from the Memphis Grizzlies after delivering an impressive debut in Salt Lake City.

Acquired from the Grizzlies on February 3, Jackson scored 23 points in a 121–93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The game marked the first time in his NBA career that the 2022–23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year suited up for a team other than Memphis, reinforcing Utah’s aggressive push to reshape its roster for a postseason run.

The trade sent Taylor Hendricks, Walter Clayton Jr., and three first-round picks to the Grizzlies. The move reshaped both franchises and sparked speculation about how Jackson felt leaving the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2018.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones shared what the Jazz forward said about his time in Memphis, posting the response on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account after the game.

“I have nothing but love and respect for my time in Memphis and they know that”

The quote marked Jackson’s first substantial public comment on the trade. His message emphasized appreciation rather than frustration, offering clarity amid swirling narratives about the deal.

For Utah, that tone carries weight. Jackson now pairs with Lauri Markkanen as the Jazz position themselves in the Western Conference playoff race. By speaking respectfully about Memphis, he eliminates potential distractions and reinforces a professional locker-room culture.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies pivot toward youth and future draft capital, while the Jazz prioritize defensive versatility and scoring punch. Jackson’s 23-point outing highlighted his two-way impact and immediate on-court fit.

The early returns suggest Utah believes the aggressive gamble will pay dividends as the playoff picture begins to sharpen.

Most importantly, Jackson’s comments close one chapter while opening another. He preserved his legacy with the Grizzlies while embracing a new opportunity in Utah. For the Jazz, that clarity strengthens team chemistry and public perception as the season moves forward.