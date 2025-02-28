Following a brief absence, the Utah Jazz may get their leading scorer back ahead of a pivotal matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After he missed the last two games, Lauri Markkanen received a positive injury update on gameday morning.

While still not fully cleared, Markkanen is listed as questionable to return on Friday on the official injury report. The 27-year-old continues to deal with a back issue and has been limited to just 43 games on the year. Should he miss another contest, it would be his 18th missed game of the year.

With the injuries, Markkanen is wrapping up his worst statistical season in his three years with the Jazz. Two years after a breakout 2022-2023 season that made him an All-Star, the former lottery pick is averaging just 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He still leads Utah in scoring but is on track to end the year with reduced scoring numbers for the second consecutive year.

Markkanen is not the only member of the team on the injury report. He is joined by guard Collin Sexton and forward John Collins as questionable for the game. The Jazz will already be without Taylor Hendricks, who has been out for practically the entire season after breaking his leg in his third game of the year. Elijah Harkless, Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe are all also out on G-League assignments.

Jazz injury issues continue rough 2024-2025 campaign

While Utah is mostly healthy near the end of February, it has dealt with recurring injuries all year. At various points, each of its key players has been on the injury report, often multiple at a time. The Jazz have played multiple games without a diverse combination of Collins, Markkanen, Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Keyonte George.

Of the injury-riddled team, Clarkson has the most absences with 26 missed games. Rookie Isaiah Collier leads the team with 50 games played of its 58 total contests. The constant absences have opened up playing time for nearly every rostered player.

With or without Markkanen, the Jazz trudge along, bringing their 14-44 record into a matchup with the Timberwolves. Minnesota is also enduring a rough patch and will play without star guard Anthony Edwards, who picked up his 16th technical foul of the year in its previous outing. Edwards' violation of the technical foul mandate gives him a mandatory one-game suspension.