The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Delta Center. Lauri Markkanen is questionable on the team's injury report due to lower back soreness.

Here's everything we know about Markkanen's injury and playing status vs. the Trail Blazers.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Markkanen has battled back spasms throughout the 2024-25 season. However, he appeared in the Jazz's first two games out of the All-Star break. The star forward posted 23 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting in 32 minutes during a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Questionable tags have become routine for Markkanen this season as Utah continues to manage an ongoing back ailment. He'll have a chance to suit up against Portland, but there should be little urgency to push him to play if he's not feeling 100 percent.

The Jazz have firmly cemented themselves in the tank race for Cooper Flagg. They're jockeying for position at the top of the draft lottery standings. Following Saturday's win, Utah is in third place, a half-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for second and a half-game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets in fourth.

Markkanen has had a down season for the tanking Jazz after signing a five-year, $238 million contract this summer. The 27-year-old has averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent from three. Utah is 9-34 in games he has played.

The Jazz have found some success recently relative to their typical performance. Will Hardy's squad has won four of its last 10 games. However, the team will be severely shorthanded on Monday.

Colin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Taylor Hendricks will all be sidelined. Walker Kessler is also questionable due to an illness.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 141-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Portland was the NBA's hottest team last month, posting a 10-1 stretch spanning late January to early February.

Deandre Ayton (left calf strain) and Robert Williams (left knee soreness) will miss the Jazz matchup.