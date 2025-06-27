Despite making four picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz maintained their activity in the undrafted free agency market. Immediately after the draft concluded, the Jazz landed one of the top available players in former St. John's point guard RJ Luis Jr.

The Jazz and Luis agreed to a two-way deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Many expected Luis to hear his name called in the second round, making him one of the top undrafted free agents available.

Luis entered the 2025 NBA Draft after three years in college, including his final two at St. John's. He ended his collegiate career by winning the 2025 Big East Player of the Year award, as well as the 2025 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He was a major factor in clinching the Red Storm's first conference title in 25 years.

Despite his decorated NCAA career, scouts had concerns about Luis' shooting and defense translating to the next level. While having elite size for a guard, many doubt that his scoring will translate in the NBA. Luis' career also ended on a sour note as Rick Pitino opted to bench him down the stretch of St. John's second-round loss to Arkansas in the 2025 March Madness tournament.

Shortly after Luis inked his deal, two other former St. John's stars, Kadary Richmond and Aaron Scott, also signed as undrafted free agents. Richmond will begin his professional career with the Washington Wizards, while Scott came to terms with the Boston Celtics.

RJ Luis Jr. joins Jazz's stellar rookie class

Luis joins the Jazz's intriguing incoming rookie class, led by No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey. Utah also selected Will Riley with the No. 21 pick, followed by Jamir Watkins and John Tonje in the second round. However, they traded Riley and Watkins to the Washington Wizards for an even bigger haul, landing former Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. in return.

The Jazz also signed Tonje's teammate, former Wisconsin center Steven Crowl, after the draft. So far, Luis and Crowl are the team's lone undrafted free agents as of Friday morning.

Bailey, Clayton, Tonje, Luis and Crowl will all make their unofficial Jazz debuts at the 2025 Summer League in early July. Players like Luis, who starred in college but dropped on draft boards, have tended to show out in the Summer League, making it an early opportunity for the 22-year-old to capitalize on.