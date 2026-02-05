The Utah Jazz continued their busy trade deadline stretch Thursday, acquiring veteran forward Chris Boucher from the Boston Celtics as the clock ticks toward the 3 p.m. ET cutoff.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the deal shortly before the deadline, confirming Utah’s latest roster move following its recent blockbuster acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr. earlier this week.

“The Boston Celtics are trading Chris Boucher to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported.

The move represents another depth-focused addition for Utah after reshaping its frontcourt with the Jackson deal. While the Jazz surrendered significant assets to land Jackson, the Boucher trade signals a complementary approach rather than another headline-grabbing swing as Utah rounds out its rotation.

Boucher, 33, signed with Boston this past summer after spending seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. His tenure in Toronto included a key role on the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team, where his length and energy off the bench made him a valuable frontcourt contributor.

His role diminished this season in Boston. Through nine appearances, Boucher averaged 2.3 points and two rebounds per game, both career lows outside of his rookie campaign. He shot 32 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from 3-point range while playing 10.4 minutes per contest, also career-low marks.

Boucher last appeared Friday in the Celtics’ 112-93 win over the Sacramento Kings, logging just four minutes and scoring three points. His limited role reflected Boston’s deep frontcourt rotation and contributed to the Celtics’ willingness to move him as the deadline approached.

For Utah, Boucher provides frontcourt depth and flexibility behind Jackson and Walker Kessler, particularly as the Jazz continue to navigate lineup adjustments following multiple trades. His expiring contract also offers financial maneuverability as the organization evaluates its roster beyond the deadline.

The Jazz have remained one of the league’s most active teams in the days leading up to Thursday, making both major and minor moves while positioning themselves for the remainder of the season. The addition of Boucher fits that pattern, giving Utah another experienced option without compromising future flexibility.

Boston, meanwhile, clears a roster spot and minutes within a rotation focused on maintaining depth for a postseason push.

With the deadline now passed, Utah’s flurry of moves — headlined by the Jackson acquisition and capped by the Boucher deal — underscores an aggressive reshaping of the roster as the Jazz look to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term planning.