The Florida basketball team is on top of the college basketball world as the Gators took down Houston on Monday night in the national championship game. There weren't a lot of upsets in March Madness this year, but the Final Four provided a ton of excitement as we got to watch three outstanding matchups, and Florida and Houston wrapped it up with a bang. Walter Clayton Jr. was once again a big part of the win for the Gators as he made some huge shots down the stretch to help lift Florida to a 65-63 win.

Walter Clayton Jr. struggled in the first half as the Houston defense had him completely blanketed. He stepped up big time when his team needed him most, however.

“We [are] together on and off the court… It ain't just about me… We got a team full of guys that can go [off],” Clayton Jr. said during his postgame interview.

Clayton Jr. and the Florida basketball team are going to enjoy this moment and they are going to let it all soak in.

“It's still surreal right now,” Clayton Jr. continued. “I can't even lie. It's a great feeling.”

The Florida basketball team has pulled off some miraculous comebacks during their March Madness run, and Walter Clayton Jr. has been a huge factor in all of them. UConn and Texas Tech both had the Gators on the ropes, but big shots down the stretch from Clayton Jr. helped the team get wins.

Houston also had Florida on the ropes. They led for almost the entire game, and they did a great job keeping Clayton Jr. quiet. However, he found a way to heat up down the stretch, and he was once again a big reason why the Gators were able to pull off the comeback.

Walter Clayton Jr. ended up finishing the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He hit three triples. Clayton Jr. is now a national champion.