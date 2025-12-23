The Washington Wizards have not exactly been balling of late, currently sitting at 5-22 ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Shooting guard Cam Whitmore has been in and out of the lineup so far this year due to injury, having last played on December 4 in a loss against the Boston Celtics.

Recently, Whitmore got a scary injury update.

“Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with upper-extremity deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, sources tell ESPN,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania then provided more context on the ailment.

Article Continues Below

“Whitmore had missed the past few games with shoulder soreness and further testing revealed the blood clot. He joined the Wizards via trade in an increased opportunity and had started working closely with coach Brian Keefe in recent weeks as part of his development plan,” he reported.

Whitmore is the latest of a growing number of NBA players who have suffered blood clots in recent seasons, including Victor Wembanyama, who missed the last couple of months of the 2024-25 season with the same issue.

Whitmore was brought in to the Wizards this past offseason after spending the opening chunk of his career with the Houston Rockets, not having had much of an opportunity to blossom there as they looked to retool around Kevin Durant this offseason.

In any case, it remains to be seen how much time Whitmore will miss with the blood clot issue. The Wizards and Hornets are slated to tip off at 7:00 pm ET.