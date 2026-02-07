The Washington Wizards have made an official decision on Anthony Davis‘ availability for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Washington landed Davis from the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the trade deadline. They landed him, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley III, and draft compensation.

However, injuries have been brutal for Davis this season. He only took part in 20 games throughout the campaign, going through a calf strain before sustaining injuries to his hand and groin.

Knowing how crucial Davis will be to their plans, the Wizards will have the star big man sit out the remainder of the year to fully recover for next season. NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed as much on Friday.

“Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis (hand, groin) expected to sit out the remainder of the season to fully get healthy for the 2026-27 season, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote.

What's next for Wizards after Anthony Davis news

Considering the Wizards are far from playoff contention this season, the decision to sit out Anthony Davis is a reasonable one. They will be a lottery team this year, but next season presents a real opportunity for them to make serious noise as a playoff contender.

The Wizards' last serious playoff run was in 2017 during the John Wall era, losing to the Boston Celtics in the East Semis. They later suffered first-round exits in 2018 and 2021 and have been a lottery squad since.

However, their major moves for Davis and Trae Young indicate a new direction for the franchise. The Wizards will have a higher floor and ceiling with the star duo healthy for next season, displaying a lot of promise for the team's fanbase.

Washington has a 14-36 record this season, holding the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Brooklyn Nets and three games above the Indiana Pacers. However, they trail the Milwaukee Bucks by seven games and the Chicago Bulls by nine games.

The Wizards will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the Nets as tip-off will take place on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.