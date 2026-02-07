Anthony Davis has a message for the skeptics: he’s happy, he’s healthy, and he’s ready to revitalize the Washington Wizards. After a whirlwind trade deadline deal that sent shockwaves through the league, the 10-time All-Star touched down in D.C. to tour his new home.

Davis wasted no time disputing reports that he was “unhappy” about the move from the Dallas Mavericks. In a video message to the fans, a smiling Davis expressed his excitement, noting he was already touring the arena and facilities.

"So excited to be here. Can't wait to get started." Anthony Davis' message to Wizards fans 🗣 (via @WashWizards)pic.twitter.com/L9UvR1Suf5 https://t.co/7h7kozVpgU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2026

The trade itself was a monster eight-player swap. The Washington Wizards sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Marvin Bagley III to the Mavericks, along with a haul of draft picks.

In return, the Wizards secured Davis and a trio of guards in D’Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum. While some critics questioned Dallas trading the centerpiece of their Luka Doncic deal from a year ago, Washington is betting big on a Davis-Trae Young pairing.

Adding to the drama, Davis chose to wear jersey No. 23, a number that hasn't been touched in Washington since Michael Jordan’s final retirement in 2003. While the choice sparked some online controversy among fans protective of MJ’s legacy, Davis is no stranger to the digits, having worn them during his dominant years with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis joins a Wizards squad that has shown signs of life lately, recently upsetting the Detroit Pistons 126-117 behind 20 points from Will Riley. With Davis (averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds this season) anchoring the paint, the Wizards are clearly done with the rebuilding phase. If “The Brow” can stay on the floor, the Eastern Conference hierarchy just got a major shakeup.