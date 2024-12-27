The Washington Wizards performed well from top to bottom in their 113-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, but Jordan Poole stole the headlines with his game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds. The former NBA champion's heroic shot is his latest highlight amid a career year, and his teammates can't say enough about him.

Ninth-year veteran Malcolm Brogdon praised Poole's leadership after Friday's practice.

“Incredible. I think we're just seeing him really flourish this year,” the former Sixth Man of the Year said. “Last year he faced a lot of criticism. Just sky-high expectations for him last year, and still sky-high expectations for him this year, but he's meeting them. He's playing exceptional basketball and leading in the right way with his work ethic, with his energy every day, he's the ultimate professional. The results speak for themselves.”

After a difficult campaign last season that saw Poole get benched, he now leads the team with 21.3 points per game, five assists, and 1.6 steals. His 40.7% clip from deep also tops the squad, which is impressive considering that his 8.7 attempts per game are the most by far. Corey Kispert is second with 5.8.

Those numbers are also career highs for Poole, who now owns the Wizards' record for consecutive games with a made three (56 and counting). The 2019 first-round pick also became the first player in franchise history to reach 39 points, eight assists, and nine made three-pointers in the same game, which he accomplished in Washington's 122-113 win over the Denver Nuggets on December 7.

What better player to lead the team than one who's reaching unforeseen heights in the nation's capital?

Jordan Poole earns respect of Wizards teammates

Brogdon wasn't the only Wizard singing Poole's praises after his contested splash in the big moment, via Monumental Sports Networks Chase Hughes.

“That was tough. Jordan was hurt all game, so for him to kind of thug it out and stick through it and hit that big shot at the end was big for us and big for our team,” small forward Justin Champagnie said. “It shows how much you wanna win, we wanna get the dubs and play the right way. That was a big win for us, we needed that one and it felt good for sure.”

It's no surprise that Brogdon pointed out Poole's leadership, while Champagnie mentioned his toughness. Brogdon is an accomplished veteran who's now on his fifth team and has played in 43 playoff games with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Brown, so he knows a thing or two about discipline and work ethic. The fact that someone with his experience thinks highly of Poole speaks volumes.

Ditto for Champagnie, who had the toughest road possible to get to where he is now. The Pitt alum went undrafted in 2021 before bouncing between the NBA and G League within the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics organizations. He then signed a 10-day contract with the Wizards on February 22, 2024, before graduating to a two-way deal on March 3. Now, he's averaging a career-high 24.2 minutes per game at the NBA level, with eight starts out of 11 appearances thus far.

In other words, Champagnie wouldn't call just anybody tough. The '24 All-G League Second Teamer had nothing handed to him as he rose the NBA ladder, relying on resilience and grit rather than pure talent alone. That's why moments like Poole playing through injury on a non-contending team stick out to him, especially in today's “load management” era. He's probably used to playing through ailments, as fringe players can't afford to miss time as much as established ones. “JP,” though, plays like he's fighting for his own roster spot.

It's one thing to make nice shots, but the respect that Poole's earned in Washington's locker room shows why he deserves the keys to the franchise.