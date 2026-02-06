The NBA Trade Deadline garnered some noteworthy headlines. One of which was the trading of Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards.

But it appears that his agent, Rich Paul, didn't know what went down, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Instead, he was notified about the trading of Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the LA Clippers for James Harden.

“I’m told Klutch founder Rich Paul wasn’t consulted as the deal for Davis was put together (whereas he was consulted on the trade of Darius Garland to the LA Clippers). This is true. Paul conveyed his message to the Mavericks — do what’s best for the organization, trade Davis or extend him — one month ago.”

Davis, who's out with a left hand injury, was the second biggest score the Wizards received. In January, the Wizards acquired Trae Young in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Washington is currently 14-36 on the year. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 19-32. Altogether, Davis completed one full season with the Mavericks. Last February, he was traded to Dallas from the Lakers in exchange for Luka Doncic. A decision that shook up the NBA.

Article Continues Below

Davis is averaging 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports, one of the most prominent sports agencies. He is best known for being LeBron James's longtime agent and friend.

Some of Paul's other prominent clients include Davis, Draymond Green, Tyrese Maxey, Zach LaVine, and Lonzo Ball.

In January, speculation was that Paul and Davis were starting to drift apart. However, Paul refuted those rumors.