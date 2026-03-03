The Washington Wizards' 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday was already destined for the history books, but not for anything that happened during the four quarters of play. Instead, it was about Trae Young, who managed to get ejected from his team debut without actually playing a single second, becoming the first person to do so.

The former All-Star, acquired by Washington in a blockbuster mid-season trade, was expected to finally take the floor after recovering from long-term knee and quad injuries. However, Young’s eagerness got the better of him.

When a skirmish broke out between Washington’s Jamir Watkins and Houston’s Tari Eason early in the game, Young instinctively hopped off the bench to support his teammates. Official Tony Brothers followed the letter of the law, tossing Young for entering the court during an altercation.

His final stat line for the night? Zero minutes, zero points, and one very confusing ejection.

Article Continues Below

While the internet spent the night roasting the “Wizards legend” for his premature exit, Young took to social media to clear the air and issue a bold promise to the D.C. faithful.

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C… but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!” Young posted on X.

On the court, the shorthanded Wizards struggled to find a rhythm without their new floor general. Bilal Coulibaly led the way with 23 points, while Sharife Cooper added 21 points and two rebounds. However, they had no answer for Houston’s Alperen Sengun, who dominated the paint with 32 points and 13 rebounds to secure the Rockets’ victory.

Young is now set to make his on-court debut Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. If his “energy” guarantee holds up, Wizards fans are in for a show, provided he stays behind the sideline until he’s checked into the game.