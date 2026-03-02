The Washington Wizards pulled off one of the biggest blockbuster deals of the trade deadline when they acquired star point guard Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. Young has yet to make his Wizards debut as he’s been recovering from an injury, but that is about to change this week.

Trae Young is on track to return from injury and make his Wizards debut on Thursday for the team’s home game against the Utah Jazz, the star guard announced via his podcast, ‘From The Point.’ Young had been dealing with a knee injury this season, and was already sidelined when the Hawks traded him.

Young has been limited to only 10 games this season, and the last time he suited up Dawas back on Dec. 27 when he played a little over 31 minutes in a Hawks’ loss to New York Knicks. He’s missed 29 consecutive games since then.

In the 10 games that Young appeared in this season, he was averaging 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young had played his entire career to this point with the Hawks. Now in his eighth season in the NBA, the four-time All-Star is hoping to be a part of a Wizards turnaround after a few years of rebuilding.

Young was not the only major acquisition the Wizards made at the deadline. The team also acquired star big man Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks, pairing Young with an elite threat in the paint and around the basket. Along with the Wizards current young core, the team appears ready to take a step forward by next season.